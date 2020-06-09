The remaining English examination for the Karnataka Pre-University Certificate examination II will be conducted on June 18, reports Indainexpress.com. Meanwhile, the SSLC 2020 examination will be conducted from June 25 to July 4, adds the report.

Karnataka Pre-University Education Department made the announcement regarding the PUC examination on Monday, according to the report. The department said the exam date was decided up on after consulting higher officials, minister of primary and secondary education, S Suresh Kumar.

The exam will be conducted on June 18 from 10.15 to 1.30 pm. More details regarding the exam will be released soon.

The SSLC or 10th board examination which was initially scheduled for March-April will now be conducted from June 25 to July 4. The decision to conduct this exam was taken last month in a meeting, adds the report. The feasibility and precautions that needs to be taken during the exam was discussed.

Minister Kumar had hinted previously that SSLC students might be allowed to appear from the district where they presently are rather than asking them to travel as mobility is a major issue during the lockdown. The minister also said the issue of students who need to cross state borders will also be discussed.