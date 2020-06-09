Tamil Nadu government has decided to cancel the 10th board examination for all the students this year. Students will be promoted based on internal assessment and marks, according to Times of India.

This is the second state in as many days to have cancelled the exam after announcing the schedule after Telangana cancelled all its 10th exam yesterday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami said that 80% weightage will be given to half yearly and quarterly examination and 20% weightage for the attendance for grading the students and promoting them, adds the report.

Tamil Nadu has more than 33,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and is the second worst affected state. This was the reason behind the decision to scrap the class 10th examination this year. The exam was scheduled to begin on June 15.

The state has already cancelled the class 11th examination. The government has not informed of any decision with regard to class 12th exam for students who had missed the exam due to unavoidable reasons. A decision with regard to such students will be taken later, adds the report.

Teacher’s association had challenged the government’s decision to conduct the exam and the High Court had asked the government to consider postponing the exam. The bench was of the opinion that state must not be allowed to put lives of more than 9 lakh students at risk, reports Times of India.