Human Resource Development Ministry is working on reducing the CBSE school syllabus for the academic year 2020-21, reports Times of India. Apart from this, reducing the instruction hours is also being worked upon, announced HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The move to reduce the curriculum is necessitated to make up for the lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The minister has asked in a tweet for suggestions regarding curtailing the curriculum from various stakeholders like teachers and teaching institutions, adds the report.

Suggestions can be tweeted with the hashtag #SyllabusForStudents2020 within a week’s time to HRD Ministry or HRD Minister. The final decision will taken by the ministry after consulting based on the suggestions.

The minister said that they have already received a lot requests regarding curtailment of curriculum for this year and thus have decided to seek suggestions from all the stakeholders on this issue before taking a final decision.

CBSE has also started working on reducing the curriculum for the next academic year. Stress will be laid on removing course-ware which are duplicate in nature or do not hamper the future learning outcomes of the students. TOI reports that the new curriculum will be ready within a month’s time.