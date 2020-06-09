HPBOSE 10th result declared; check at hpbose.org: Live Update
The result was expected to come out at around 4.00 pm but was declared at 5.00 pm on the official website.
Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) 10th result has been declared today, June 9, 2020, reports Times of India. The result will be coming out soon on the official website, hpbose.org.
The result is expected to be out at 4.00 pm on the official website but was declared an hour late at around 5.00 pm. More than 1 lakh students had participated to appear in the exam. The result was expected last week but was delayed due to unknown reasons.
The results can also be received via text message. Here is how to do it:
Himachal Class 10 Result 2020: SMS - HP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
How to check HPBOSE 10th result:
- Visit the HPBOSE official website.
- Click on the ‘Result’ tab on the home page.
- Click on the link to check the 10th result.
- Enter the roll number and other details.
- The result will be displayed.
The board had conducted the 10th board exam this year from March 6 to March 20 in which around 1.04 lakh students had appeared, reports Times of India.
In 2019, the board had declared the result on April 29th but this year the result is delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The pass percentage that year was 60.79%.
Live updates
5:25 pm: The third-party website, Examresult.net is functioning at the moment. Here is the direct link to check the result on that website.
5.22 pm: The result is also released at hpresults.nic.in but that website is also not working.
5.19 pm: The website is not functioning right now but students are requested to be more patient. Meanwhile, they can be ready with the roll number so that they can check when the website starts functioning.
5.15 pm: HPBOSE has declared the 10th class result, reports Times of India.
4:36 pm: The result has not been declared yet but is expected to be declared in a few minutes. Students are requested to be patient.
4.32 pm: The result was expected to be declared at 4.00 pm. Currently, the official website is down.
4:31 pm: TOI reports that the result date was confirmed by Chairman of Himachal Education Board, Suresh Kumar Soni.
4:09 pm: Out of the 1.11 lakh students who had appeared for exam in 2019, 67,319 candidates had cleared it. Atharv Thakur secured the first position in state with 98.71 percent. While, Paras, Dhruv Sharma and, Ridhi Sharma secured 2nd rank with 98.57%.
4:05 pm: The board had conducted the 10th board exam this year from March 6 to March 20. Around 1.04 lakh students had appeared for the matriculation exam this year.
4:03 pm: The declaration of the result is delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown to curb its spread.
4.02 pm: In 2019, the board had declared the result on April 29th. The pass percentage in 2019 was 60.79%.
3:55 pm: More than 1 lakh students had participated in the 10th class exam from the state this year.
3:47 pm: The result will be available on the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org. Students should be ready with their roll numbers to check the result.
3:45 pm: HPBOSE is all set to declare the 10th class result today on the official website.