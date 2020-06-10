Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will conduct the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) examination on June 27. The official website, comedk.org, has been updated with the exam dates. The admit card for the exam will be issued on the official website on June 20.

The exam was scheduled initially to be conducted on May 10 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown. The application dates were extended until May 2020. Candiates have an option to apply and appear for the COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE together.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises the single-window counselling process. Last year the exam was conducted in the online mode at 291 centres in 137 cities across the country.

COMEDK was established in 2004-2005 and has 16 medical, 24 dental and around 190 engineering colleges under its banner in the state of Karnataka. The UGET exam is conducted to select students for COMEDK-member engineering colleges.

Candidates must have cleared 10+2 Higher Secondary or equivalent examination recognized by State/Central Government; the last two years of study shall comprise of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with English as a compulsory subject.