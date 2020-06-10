Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is not expected to declare the HSC and SSC board examination result in the month of June owing to the extension of the lockdown, reports Indianexpress.com. There were lots of rumours floating that the result is expected soon.

The report says that the result is expected to be declared in the first half of the month of July, according to an official from the board. The state government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state until June 30; however, has allowed for schools and education institutions to function for non-teaching related work.

There were reports suggesting that the result will be coming out on June 10; however, this report now clarifies that the result date is not anytime soon. Once the result is declared, students can check it on the official website of the board with the use of their roll number.

The board had managed to finish conducting the HSC exams before the lockdown was imposed; however, Geography and Work Experience paper for the SSC exam could not be conducted. The board later decided to give average marks based on the remaining subjects for the Geography and Work Experience paper.

In 2019, the board had declared the 10th board exam result on June 8 in which students had managed to score a pass percentage of 77.1%. The 12th exam result in 2019 was declared on May 28 in which the pass percentage was 85.88%.