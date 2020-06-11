Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the NDA/NA II 2020 notification by a week’s time.

The notification was supposed to be released yesterday but will be releasing on June 16. A notification for the same was displayed on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

A separation notification on the commission’s website informed that this year Indian Economic Service (IES) notification will not be released due to no vacancy being reported by the Ministry of Finance.

The notification said, “Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 will not be held due to NIL vacancy reported for the Indian Economic Service by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs).”

Generally, the IES notification is released along with Indian Statistical Services (ISS). The ISS notification was released yesterday and the application process for the same has begun.