AP 2020 Inter results declared; check at bie.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com: Live Update
The results for Intermediate 1 and 2 came out at at 4.00 pm on the official websites.
Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the 2020 IPE Intermediate I and II examination results today at 4.00 pm, reports NDTV. The result can be accessed on the official websites, bie.ap.gov.in. The result can also be accessed at manabadi.com.
It was reported on June 11 that the result will be declared today on the official websites. The exams were scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but two papers had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. The exams were conducted in the first week of June.
How to check AP Inter exam results:
- Visit the BIEAP official website.
- Once the result is declared, links to check them will get activated. Click on them.
- Click on the relevant year and course.
- Enter the roll number and submit.
- The result will be displayed.
In 2019, the board had declared the intermediate examination result on April 12. So this year the result has been delayed by at least 2 months. The combined pass percentage for Inter I and Inter II last year was 61.94% in which girls had received a better pass percentage than boys. Krishna district had registered the best pass percentage with 89%.
Live updates
4.05 pm: NDTV reports that the Intermediate 1st and 2nd results have been announced. The official website is down. So it cannot be independently confirmed.
3.55 pm: The result is expected in around 5 minutes from now. Students should be ready with their hall ticket number of DOB information.
3.49 pm: The official BIEAP website, bie.ap.gov.in, has gone down a few minutes ago, probably due to the excess server load. Manabadi.com is still working.
3.47 pm: College admissions in the state is done based on either entrance exam for students who have cleared Intermediate 2 exam or through Inter 2 marks.
3:38 pm: BSEAP (Board of Secondary Education) has not finished conducting the SSC exam due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in the moth of July.
3.37 pm: The result will be coming out in less than an hour’s time on the official websites.
3.26 pm: More than 3.7 lakh students had appeared for the examination this year who are awaiting their results.
3.19 pm: Girls had performed better than boys in 2019. Krishna district topped the list of best performing district with 89% clearing the exam.
3.13 pm: The result was declared on April 12 in the previous year. The combined pass percentage for Inter 1 and Inter 2 stood at 61.94% in 2019.
3.12 pm: The exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 5 to March 23 but two papers had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The exams were conducted in the first week of June.
3.10 pm: The result can be accessed on various websites - bie.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com.
3.08 pm: Students are suggested to be ready with their hall ticket number and Date of Birth information so that they can access the result once it is declared.
3.07 pm: BIEAP will be declaring the 1st and 2nd Intermediate examination result in a few minutes on the official websites.