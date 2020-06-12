4.05 pm: NDTV reports that the Intermediate 1st and 2nd results have been announced. The official website is down. So it cannot be independently confirmed.

3.55 pm: The result is expected in around 5 minutes from now. Students should be ready with their hall ticket number of DOB information.

3.49 pm: The official BIEAP website, bie.ap.gov.in, has gone down a few minutes ago, probably due to the excess server load. Manabadi.com is still working.

3.47 pm: College admissions in the state is done based on either entrance exam for students who have cleared Intermediate 2 exam or through Inter 2 marks.

3:38 pm: BSEAP (Board of Secondary Education) has not finished conducting the SSC exam due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in the moth of July.

3.37 pm: The result will be coming out in less than an hour’s time on the official websites.

3.26 pm: More than 3.7 lakh students had appeared for the examination this year who are awaiting their results.

3.19 pm: Girls had performed better than boys in 2019. Krishna district topped the list of best performing district with 89% clearing the exam.

3.13 pm: The result was declared on April 12 in the previous year. The combined pass percentage for Inter 1 and Inter 2 stood at 61.94% in 2019.

3.12 pm: The exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 5 to March 23 but two papers had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The exams were conducted in the first week of June.

3.10 pm: The result can be accessed on various websites - bie.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com.

3.08 pm: Students are suggested to be ready with their hall ticket number and Date of Birth information so that they can access the result once it is declared.

3.07 pm: BIEAP will be declaring the 1st and 2nd Intermediate examination result in a few minutes on the official websites.