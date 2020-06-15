The Institute of Company Secretaries of India or ICSI has once again postponed the ICSI June 2020 examination, according to a notice released on the official website.

The exam for the June-2020 Session Examinations of Foundation Programme, Executive Programme, Professional Programme and Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) will now be conducted from August 18 to August 28.

The exam is conducted generally in the month of June but was postponed for July 6 to July 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Due to the continuing prevalence of the COVID-19 disease, the institute has decided to postpone the exam once again for August.

Here is the direct link to access the revised timetable for the ICSI exam.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official ICSI website, icsi.edu, for any latest updates regarding the examinations.