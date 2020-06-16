Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) was expected to declare the 10th and 12th board examination results yesterday, June 15, but reports later suggested that the result is not coming out. The result is expected to be declared soon but no official has commented on a date yet.

Once the result is declared, all the students who had participated in the board exam this year in the state can check it on the official websites, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

In 2019, the board had declared the board exam results on May 10 for both the classes. The class 12th result of the state witnessed a pass percentage of 78.4% and class 10th result had a pass percentage of 68.2% with girls securing a better pass percentage compared to boys.

The exams were conducted in the month of March. The evaluation process for the board exams was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed to curb its spread. The evaluation work was finally completed on May 25, as reported earlier.

Earlier reports said that CGBSE Secretary, VK Goel, had informed that the result can be expected by mid-June. More than 7 lakh students have appeared for the board exams this year of which 3.84 lakh are for 10th and 2.66 lakh students for 12th.

The board had to cancel the board examination mid-way for both the classes due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the month of March. Later the state government decided to cancel the remaining exams and to evaluate students based on the exams already conducted.

How to access CGBSE 10th, 12th result: