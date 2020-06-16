Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to release the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) 2020 (II) notification today. June 16, on upsc.gov.in. The application process will also begin from today on upsconline.nic.in.

The notification for NDA/NA (II) 2020 was scheduled to released last week but it was postponed for today due to the undisclosed reasons.

The candidates can access the notification and apply for the same at UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in. The last day to apply for the NDA/NA (II) 2020 was scheduled for June 30; however, it is expected to be extended due to the late release of the notification. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2020.

To be eligible to apply for the UPSC NDA, NA (II) exam, candidates must have cleared their 12th class exams. Candidates who are appearing for the 12th Class exams are also allowed to apply for the UPSC NDA and NA posts.

Candidates should go through official notification at UPSC’s notification website, upsc.gov.in under “What’s New” section once it is released. The notification will give more information on eligibility criteria, selection process, breakdown of vacancies, exam pattern, exam syllabus, reservation policy among others.