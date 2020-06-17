The reports stating that the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) Inter 1st and 2nd year results are going to be released today has not been officially confirmed yet. The official TSBIE website has been updated stating that exact date and time of the results will be announced by TSBIE today, June 17.

Generally, the board informs at least a day in advance when the Intermediate examination results will be declared. If the board sticks to that rule, then the result most probably will not be coming today and we can expect the result on June 18 or June 19.

As reported yesterday, multiple outlets had independently confirmed that the result will be coming out today but no official announcements were made about the date. Once the result is released, it can be accessed on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.com.

More than 9 6 lakh students have appeared for the Telangana intermediate examination this year for both the 1st and 2nd year. The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted in March but two papers had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic which were conducted in June.

TSBIE had declared the 2019 Intermediate results on April 18th. However, multiple discrepancies were noted in the result and a revised result was declared on May 27. At least 23 students who had failed the intermediate exam declared in April died of suicide in the state in 2019.

How to check TSBIE 2020 Inter results: