Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) finally released the 2020 National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) II on June 16. All the interested candidates can access the notification on the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in.

The application can be processed on the application website, upsconline.nic.in. The application can be submitted on or before July 6, 2020.

The approximate vacancies for which the 2020 NDA/NA (II) is being conducted is 413 of which 370 is for NDA and 43 are for NA. The 370 vacancies for NDA include 08 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground Duties).

The candidates must be born between 02nd January, 2002 and not later than 1st January, 2005 to be eligible apply to participate in the exam with relaxation for candidates from the reserved categories.

Regarding educational qualifications, for Army Wing of NDA, candidates must be 12th class pass. For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy, candidates must be 12th class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Here is the direct link to access NDA/NA 2020 (II) notification.

How to apply for UPSC NDA/NA 2020 exam: