HPBOSE 12th result to be announced soon; check at hpbose.org: LIVE UPDATE
The result is expected to be announced at around 11.30 am on the official website.
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is going to declare the 12th board examination result for 2020 today, June 18, at around 11.30 am. The result will be available or all the students to check on HPBOSE’s official website, hpbose.org.
The board had managed to conduct exams for four subjects in the month of March. The fifth subjects could not be conducted due to the lockdown and marks for the subject will be given in proportion to the highest mark received in the subject in the last four exams, reports Times of India.
The report also says that more than 1 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam this year who are awaiting their results. The students are requested to keep their roll number ready for them to check the result once it is declared.
How to check HPBOSE 12th result:
- Visit the HPBOSE official website.
- Click on the Result tab on the home page.
- Once the result is declared, a link will get activated. Click on the link.
- Enter the required details and submit.
- The result will be displayed on the screen.
In 2019, the board had declared the 12th result on April 22, 2019. The students had scored a pass percentage of 62.1%. The pass percentage among girls is 66.73%, whereas boys just managed to score 57.3% pass percentage.
Live updates
10.12 am: The board had declared the 10th result on June 9. The students had scored a pass percentage of 68.11% which was an improvement of 7 percentage points compared to 2019.
