10.12 am: The board had declared the 10th result on June 9. The students had scored a pass percentage of 68.11% which was an improvement of 7 percentage points compared to 2019.

10.02 am: Over 1 lakh students have appeared for the class 12th examination from the state who are waiting for the result to be declared.

9.31 am: The board had declared the 12th board exam result in 2019 on April 22. The pass percentage that year was 61.1% with girls scoring 66.7% and boys 57.3%.

9.27 am: The result can be accessed on the official website, hpbose.org. Students are suggested to be ready with their roll number to check the result once it is declared.

9.26 am: HPBOSE is expected to declare the 12th board exam result today at 11.30 am.