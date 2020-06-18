TSBIE 2020 1st and 2nd Inter result to be declared soon; check at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and Manabadi
According to multiple reports, the results are to be declared today; however, officially the result is status is coming soon.
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is scheduled announce the Intermediate 2020 results today for both 1st and 2nd year, according to multiple reports. The official website is yet to be updated with the date of the result but says that the result will be declared soon on the website.
Once the result is declared, it can be accessed on the official websites listed below:
Over the past few days, there have been a lot of speculations around TS Intermediate result date. The results were expected to be declared on June 15 which was pushed for June 17. No official update has been released about the exact date yet. The board generally informs about the result date at least a day before the actual result.
How to check TSBIE 2020 Inter results:
- Visit the official result website.
- Click on the link to check the result of the relevant exam.
- Enter the roll number and other required details.
- The result will be displayed.
The board had scheduled to conduct the exam in the month of March. However, two papers had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Test for these papers was conducted in the first week of June.
The board had declared the 2019 Inter results on April 18th, 2019. However, multiple discrepancies were noted later in the result and a revised result was declared on May 27. At least 23 students who had failed the intermediate exam declared in April died of suicide in the state in 2019.
Live updates
2.40 pm: The result is expected to be declared at 3.00 pm, according to Manabadi.com. It’s little over 15 minutes of wait left before the result is expected to be declared.
2.30 pm: The board was supposed to conduct the Inter exams in the month of March. However, two papers had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. These papers was conducted in June first week.
2.29 pm: The official website now says, “Results will be announced soon.”
2.19 pm: A revised result was declared on May 27 after court has asked the board to put up the answer sheets of all 3 lakh failed students on the website.
2.17 pm: The 2019 TS Intermediate examination result was surrounded by a lot of controversy after it was declared on April 18. Multiple discrepancies were noted in the result which led to many students being designated as failed. At least 23 students who had designated as failed died of suicide in the state.
2.10 pm: The result is also expected to be released on the third-party website, manabadi.com.
2.09 pm: The students are suggested to be ready with their roll numbers and date of birth to check the result once it is declared.
2.08 pm: The result will be available on the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in, for students to check
2.07 pm: TSBIE is expected to declare the 1st and 2nd year Intermediate examination result today in some time, reports multiple outlets.