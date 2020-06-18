2.40 pm: The result is expected to be declared at 3.00 pm, according to Manabadi.com. It’s little over 15 minutes of wait left before the result is expected to be declared.

2.30 pm: The board was supposed to conduct the Inter exams in the month of March. However, two papers had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. These papers was conducted in June first week.

2.29 pm: The official website now says, “Results will be announced soon.”

2.19 pm: A revised result was declared on May 27 after court has asked the board to put up the answer sheets of all 3 lakh failed students on the website.

2.17 pm: The 2019 TS Intermediate examination result was surrounded by a lot of controversy after it was declared on April 18. Multiple discrepancies were noted in the result which led to many students being designated as failed. At least 23 students who had designated as failed died of suicide in the state.

2.10 pm: The result is also expected to be released on the third-party website, manabadi.com.

2.09 pm: The students are suggested to be ready with their roll numbers and date of birth to check the result once it is declared.

2.08 pm: The result will be available on the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in, for students to check

2.07 pm: TSBIE is expected to declare the 1st and 2nd year Intermediate examination result today in some time, reports multiple outlets.