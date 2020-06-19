Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the 2020 Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination notification on June 16 and has started the application process for the same. All the interested candidates can access the notification and apply for the same at ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive for the SI position this year is being to fill 1564 vacancies of which 98 position are for Males in Delhi Police, 78 for Females in Delhi Police, and 1395 vacancies in various forces under CAPF.

The Paper I examination for the recruitment is scheduled to be conducted from September 29 to October 5, 2020. The Paper II examination for candidates who clear the Paper I exam will be held in March 3, 2021.

The last day to apply for the SI 2020 position is July 16 and the last day to pay the application fees online is July 18, 2020. If the candidates are going to pay the fees offline, then challan must be generated by July 20 and last day to pay the fees in a bank is July 22.

Interested candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 25 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories. The candidates must have a bachelor’s degree from any stream to be eligible to apply.

Here is the direct link to access the SSC SI 2020 notification.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying for the recruitment examination for further information on eligibility, qualification, exam pattern and syllabus, application process, reservation policy among others.

How to apply for SSC 2020 SI exam: