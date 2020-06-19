Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) released a calendar on June 17 detailed the dates of future examination that will be conducted by the Commission. The examination process which were on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic will start from September 2020.

The 2020 Maharashtra State Services Preliminary exam will be conducted on September 13. The Grade 2 Non-Gazetted Officer recruitment preliminary exam will be conducted on October 11 and 2020 Maharashtra Engineering Services prelim exam on November 1, 2020.

The detailed calendar can be accessed on the official website, mpsc.gov.in, or in this direct link.

The Commission had put a hold on examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. Maharashtra is worst affected state with more than 1.2 lakh COVID-19 cases and more than 5700 deaths.