Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) official said to NDTV that the state’s 12th or Plus Two examination result is expected to be released in the first week of July. The official said to the outlet that the evaluation process will be completed soon and the result will be declared around the first week of July.

Once the DHSE declares the result, it can be accessed at various official websites, keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in, will host the results. Along with the DHSE result, VHSE 2020 result will also be declared.

The report says that around 3 lakh students appeared for the examination which was conducted in the month of March and from May 26 to May 29 for subjects that were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the month of March.

Kerala Finance Minister Dr Thomas Isaac had said recently that no COVID-19 cases were reported among the students who had participated in the examination conducted in the month of May. The state will also give students who could not appear for the exam another chance to appear for the exam if they had missed the exam.

In 2019, DHSE Kerala had declared the 12th or Plus Two results on May 8, 2019. The students had scored a pass percentage of 83.44%. Kozhikode topped the list among districts; however, Malappuram district had the highest number of A Plus students.

How to check Kerala Plus Two DHSE 2020 results online (once declared):