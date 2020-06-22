Union Human Resources Development Ministry is expected to issue an update on CBSE July exam, JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020 examinations today, June 22, according to many reports. The ministry has to decide whether to postpone or cancel various examinations due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had informed the Supreme Court that a decision on whether to cancel or postpone the exam scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 15 will be taken before June 23rd.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal last week had conducted various review meetings with officials from NTA, CBSE, School Education and Literacy department, MHRD to look into the examination schedule and reopening of schools. He commented that the ministry’s priority has always been the safety and security of students and teachers.

Obtained valuable suggestions from State governments regarding issues related to school education. Our priority has always been the safety and security of students and teachers. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @HRDMinistry — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 8, 2020

Maharashtra, Delhi and Odisha governments have requested the ministry to cancel the CBSE exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, reports New Indian Express. An official said to the outlet, “In such a scenario, the ministry too feels that the board examinations be cancelled and a final decision is likely to be announced by Monday.”

Supreme Court is also hearing a petition from parents of students participating in the CBSE exams who had expressed concerns about the safety of lakhs of students and their families scheduled to appear for the 12th board exam throughout the country. The petition had asked the board to cancel the exam for the remaining subjects and to assess students based on the internal marks.

With regard to NEET UG 2020 and JEE Main 2020, the conducting agency NTA has to take into account the fact that a lot of admission process for various colleges and universities depends on the exams. Since lakhs of students’ future depend on these exams, it will be a difficult decision to cancel them.

The report suggests that several options are being considered including conducting the exams online or in a staggered manner to avoid crowding the centre. Previously some states have suggested to cancel the NEET UG exam this year and admission to be conducted based on 12th marks.