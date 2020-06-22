Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) has declared the 2020 SSC result today, June 22, 2020. All the students can check their result on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the results are also available on manabadi.com.

This year the board could not conduct the SSC examination due to the COVID-19 situation and the resultant lockdown. All the students have been promoted to the next class and scores have been calculated based on the internal assessment and marks. The decision was taken after it was concluded that exams could not be conducted due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Here is the direct link to check the TS SSC 2020 result.

In 2019, the board had declared the result on May 13. The students had scored a pass percentage of 92.43% in that year. Girls had scored better than boys with a pass percentage of 93.68% and boys had just about managed 91.18%.

How to check the TS SSC 2020 result: