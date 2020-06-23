Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has not revealed the 10th and 12th board exam official result dates yet, though it is being reported that the 10th result is expected soon. Indainexpress.com said that the evaluation process of the 10th board exam is complete and the result can be expected this week.

Around 20 lakh students have appeared for the exam for these classes in the state this year of which 11.5 lakhs appeared for the class 10th exam and 8.5 lakhs for class 12th, adds the report.

Regarding the 12th board exam result, the report states that the evaluation process for the exam is almost complete and the result can be expected in the month of July. The mark sheets for both the classes will be available after the next academic sessions begins from the respective schools.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but a few papers had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The board decided to cancel the remaining 10th exam and the 12th exams was conducted from June 1 to June 16 for the remaining papers.

In 2019, the board had declared the board exam results for 10th and 12th class on May 15. The class 12th students scored a pass percentage of 72.37%. The stream-wise pass percentage for 12th class for Humanities was 70.5%, Science 72.64%, Commerce 77.05%, Agriculture 68.45%, Fine Arts 86.27%, and Home Science 79.6%. Meanwhile, class 10th students managed to gain a pass percentage of 61.32%.