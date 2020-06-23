CGBSE 10th and 12th board exam result declared; check for direct links: LIVE UPDATES
The pass percentage for 12 class this year is 73% which is a decreased compared to 2019 when it was 78.4%.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the 10th and 12th board examination result today, June 23rd, at around 11.00 am. Students can access the result on the official websites, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.
According to the information available now, the pass percentages for the 12th class is 73%, reports Times of India, which is a 5 percentage points decrease compared to 2019.
Here are the direct links for 12th results:
Here are the direct links for 10th result:
Here are the direct links for 12th Vocational Exam
Around 6.4 lakh students had appeared for the exam for these two classes in the state who are awaiting the results. Over the past several days, there have a lot of speculations around the CGBSE result dates and today it will come to an end.
How to check CGBSE 10th, 12th result:
- Visit the CGBSE official website.
- Under the ‘Results’ section, click on the relevant result link.
- Enter the roll number and other details as available on the hall ticket and submit.
- The result will be displayed.
The exams were scheduled to be conducted in March but the board had to postpone a few papers due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The state government later decided to cancel the remaining examinations for both the classes due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The board had decided to evaluate students based on the exams already conducted.
In 2019, the board had declared the results of both 10th and 12th exam on May 10, 2019. The class 12th students had achieved a pass percentage of 78.4% and class 10th students achieved 68.2% with girls securing a better pass percentage compared to boys.
Live updates
11.09 am: The results have been declared and here are the direct links
Here are the direct links for 12th results:
Here are the direct links for 10th result:
11.07 am: Times of India reports that the pass percentage for 12th class is 73% this year which is more than 5 percentage points dip compared to 2019.
11.00 am: The CGBSE official website just went down and says ‘Service Unavailable’.
10.55 am: Only 5 minutes left. The result is expected to be released at any moment now.
10.51 am: The education minister has tweeted the confirmation of the result and has issued best wishes to all the students.
10.43 am: The result will be announced through a webinar in which State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh will announce the result, reports Indianexpress.com
10.39 am: This year the board had stopped the practice of providing extra sheet of paper to write answers. The move was done to make students practice writing answers within limited words. Class 10th students were provided with a 32-page answer sheet and class 12th students got 42-page answer sheet.
10.38 am: The result is expected to be declared within half an hour on the official website.
10.22 am: Around 6.4 lakh students have appeared for the examination from the state this year for 10th and 12th classes. They are suggested to be ready with their hall ticket number to check the result once it is declared.
9.45 am: In 2019, the board had declared the results for both the exams on May 10. The 12th students’ pass percentage was 78.4% and 10th students achieved 68.2%. Girls performed better than boys in both the classes.
9.44 am: The board exams were scheduled to be conducted in March but a few papers could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The government later decided to cancel the remaining papers and to evaluate based on the papers already conducted.
9.41 am: The result will be available on the officail website, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.
9.40 am: CGBSE is expected to declare the 10th and 12th board exam results today at around 11.00 am.