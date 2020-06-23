11.09 am: The results have been declared and here are the direct links

Here are the direct links for 12th results:

12th Result link - 1


12th Result link - 2


12th Result link - 3

Here are the direct links for 10th result:

10th Result link-1


10th Result link - 2


10th Result link - 3

11.07 am: Times of India reports that the pass percentage for 12th class is 73% this year which is more than 5 percentage points dip compared to 2019.

11.00 am: The CGBSE official website just went down and says ‘Service Unavailable’.

10.55 am: Only 5 minutes left. The result is expected to be released at any moment now.

10.51 am: The education minister has tweeted the confirmation of the result and has issued best wishes to all the students.

10.43 am: The result will be announced through a webinar in which State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh will announce the result, reports Indianexpress.com

10.39 am: This year the board had stopped the practice of providing extra sheet of paper to write answers. The move was done to make students practice writing answers within limited words. Class 10th students were provided with a 32-page answer sheet and class 12th students got 42-page answer sheet.

10.38 am: The result is expected to be declared within half an hour on the official website.

10.22 am: Around 6.4 lakh students have appeared for the examination from the state this year for 10th and 12th classes. They are suggested to be ready with their hall ticket number to check the result once it is declared.

9.45 am: In 2019, the board had declared the results for both the exams on May 10. The 12th students’ pass percentage was 78.4% and 10th students achieved 68.2%. Girls performed better than boys in both the classes.

9.44 am: The board exams were scheduled to be conducted in March but a few papers could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The government later decided to cancel the remaining papers and to evaluate based on the papers already conducted.

9.41 am: The result will be available on the officail website, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

9.40 am: CGBSE is expected to declare the 10th and 12th board exam results today at around 11.00 am.