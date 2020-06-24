Haryana government has decided to cancel all the university, college, and technical education exams which are slated to be conducted in the near future, according to NDTV. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement on Tuesday in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state and across the country.

The government has decided to promote all the students based on internal assessment and marks obtained in previous examinations. Khattar said on Twitter that all students will be promoted to the next semester.

हरियाणा सरकार ने राज्य के विश्वविद्यालयों, महाविद्यालयों तथा तकनीकी शिक्षा से जुड़े संस्थानों में फाइनल सेमेस्टर व इंटरमीडिएट सेमेस्टर की कक्षाओं की परीक्षाएं संचालित न करने का निर्णय लिया है।



इन कक्षाओं के विद्यार्थियों को अगले सेमेस्टर में प्रमोट कर दिया जाएगा। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) June 23, 2020

Haryana becomes the third state after Maharashtra and Odisha to cancel all university examinations including the final year. The move goes against the UGC guidelines which had recommended universities and technical education institutes to conduct the final year/semester examinations.

Education Minister of Haryana, Kanwar Pal, has said that if the universities are equipped to conduct the examination, they can go ahead with it. All the students who are not able to participate or wish to improve their scores with an exam, can appear for exams scheduled to be conducted after the COVID-19 situation improves.

NDTV report also says students with academic arrears from previous semesters or private/distance education students will also be promoted to the next semester based on the performance in previous semesters.