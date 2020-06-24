Indian Railways announced on Tuesday that tickets booked before April 14 for regular trains will be fully refunded without any cancellation charges, reports Livemint.com. Railways has suspended regular train services since March 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Railways announced that it will start generating refunds for all these tickets soon for the trains cancelled. The announcement said, “It has been decided that all train tickets booked on or prior to April 14 for regular time-tabled trains should be cancelled and full refunds generated,” adds the report.

Railways started running Shramik Express to transport all the stuck migrant population due to the lockdown since May and had connected Delhi with 12 special trains since May 12. Additional 100 special services connecting various parts of the country was begun on June 1.

The Railways has also removed the 3-day deadline to apply for refunds if the tickets are booked at the counter. Now passengers can apply for cancellation up to 6 months from the date of journey. All the tickets booked online will be refunded automatically.

Full refund will also be given if tickets have been booked for trains which have resumed services but the passengers are reluctant to travel due to the pandemic. For tickets booked at the counter, refund application must be submitted within 60 days of the date of journey, For e-tickets, refund application can be submitted online.