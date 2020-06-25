9.12 am: AHSEC has declared the 12th or HS class result

9.11 am: In 2019. students of Arts stream had managed to secure a pass percentage of 75.14%, whereas students from Commerce and Science stream secured a much better result with a pass percentage of 87.79% and 74.14%, respectively

8.56 am: The result declaration was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown. In 2019, the result was declared on May 25

8.55 am: All the students should be ready with their hall ticket number to check the result when it is released.

8.54 am: The result for Assam 12th or HS examination for 2020 will be declared in some time.