Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will reveal its decision on whether it will be scrapping the CBSE 12th and 10th examination scheduled to be conducted in July today, June 25th.

Solicitor General who was representing CBSE in the Supreme Court had informed the Court on Tuesday that a final decision on whether to scrap the CBSE exams scheduled to be conducted in July will be informed to the court on Thursday.

Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) was expected to take a decision on CBSE, JEE Main, and NEET UG 2020 examination on Wednesday, July 24th, evening. So it is expected that a decision on whether the JEE Main and NEET will be conducted in July or will be postponed is also expected to be clear today.

CBSE exams for the remaining subjects is scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 15. The JEE Main (April) 2020 exam will be conducted from July 18 to July 23, whereas NEET UG 2020 exams will be conducted on July 26.

Supreme Court is hearing a petition from CBSE students’ parents for cancellation of the CBSE exams due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 throughout the country. The petition had asked CBSE to assess students based on exams already conducted and marks from internal exams.

NDTV had reported earlier that the ministry has taken a decision to scrap the CBSE exams for the remaining subjects. JEE Main (April) 2020 and NEET UG 2020 exams will be postponed from July to a future date. The decision has not been independently verified and students and parents are suggested for an official confirmation regarding this.