Goa 12th result declared at gbshse.gov.in; check for direct link: LIVE UPDATE
The 12th class students have scored a pass percentage of 86.83% which is around 3 percentage points lower than 2019.
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the HSSC or 12th examination result a few minutes before 5.00 pm. All the students can access the result on the official websites, gbshse.info and gbshse.gov.in.
Here is the direct link to check the Goa 12th HSSC result.
NDTV reports that the students have scored a pass percentage of 86.83%. This is a decrease of around 3 percentage points compared to 2019.
It was reported earlier in the week that the evaluation process for the 12th examination has been completed and the results are ready to be declared.
A total number of 18,121 students had appeared for the exam of which 9317 are girls and 8804 students are boys.
The notification for the result released by the Board said that the result will be emailed to the schools on June 9 and students can collect their mark sheets from the schools from July 7, 2020. The notification can be accessed in this link.
In 2019, the board had declared the 12th class result on April 30. The HSSC students in 2019 had managed to score a pass percentage of 84.6%.
This year the result was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The exam began in February but three papers had to be postponed due to the lockdown. They were conducted in the month of May.
How to check Goa HSSC Results 2019
- Visit the GBSHSE official website - gbshse.org, gbshse.gov.in
- The home page will automatically direct to results section
- Check your results using student enrollment number and download the same for future reference
Live updates
5.19 pm: A total number of 2,367 students have failed the exam this year, adds NDTV.
5.18 pm: The pass percentage this is 86.83%, reports NDTV. This is a decrease of 3 percent points compared to 2019.
5.06 pm: NDTV reports, to access the result via SMS, type GOA12 <space> seat number to 56263, 58888, or 5676750,
5.04 pm: The official websites to check the results are not responding. Students are suggested to be patient.
4.56 pm: The result has been declared. This is the direct link to check the result.
4.55 pm: The result is expected to be declared in 5 minutes. Students should be ready with their hall ticket to check the result.
4.49 pm: A total number of 17 examination centres were used to conduct the exam for 12th class this year.
4.48 pm: 9317 girl students have appeared for the exam and 8804 boys this year for the Goa 12th exam.
4.46 pm: A total number of 18,121 students had appeared for the exam of which 4519 were from Arts stream, 5582 from Commerce, 5107 from Science, and 2913 for Vocational.
4.44 pm: The result will be emailed to the schools on June 29 and students can collect their mark sheets from the schools from July 7.
4.42 pm: In 2019, the result was declared on April 30, 2019. HSSC students in 2019 had scored a pass percentage of 84.6%.
4.41 pm: The exams began in the month of February and were supposed to end in March. However, three papers had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. These papers were conducted in the month of May.
4.40 pm: Students are suggested to keep their hall ticket number ready so that they can check the result once it is declared.
4.30 pm: GBSHSE is expected to declare the 12th board exam result in a few minutes on the official website, gbshse.org and gbshse.net.