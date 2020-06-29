Supreme Court dismissed a plea from a student’s parents for cancelling the Rajasthan 10th board examination scheduled to be conducted from June 29, reports NDTV. Rajasthan board can now go ahead and conduct the 10th board examination for the remaining two subjects on June 29 and June 30.

The plea was made due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The plea cited the recent decision of CBSE to cancel all the board examinations slated to be conducted in the month of July.

In its decision the Supreme Court said that there have been no positive cases where the exams centres are located in the past one month, reports NDTV. The court also said that the state government is taking due precautions for the safety of the students.

The Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) Secretary, Arvind Kumar, had said in a statement, “Exams will be conducted following social-distancing guidelines prescribed by the State Government and High Court...if needed, labs, libraries, and seminar halls will also be converted into exam halls. Colleges, private schools, polytechnic institutions, engineering colleges, which are currently closed; can also be used as exam centres.” adds the report.

The board was scheduled to conduct the exams in the month of March but two exams for the 10th class had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. These remaining subjects are scheduled to be conducted today and tomorrow.