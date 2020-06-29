APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University or better known as KTU has postponed all its July 2020 examinations. In a notification that was released today, June 29, the university said that all B.Tech S8 examinations schedule to start from July 1 have been postponed.

Though the reason for the postponement was not mentioned in the notification, but it can be assumed that this would be due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted for S8 B.Tech course for regular and supplementary (including part-time) students. The notification said, “B.Tech S8 Regular and Supplementary Examinations (including part-time) scheduled from July 1st have been postponed.”

The timetable for the exams were released on June 16 and the exams were scheduled to be conducted on June 1, June 3, and June 7. Even on June 28, the university had released a notification asking students to fill a declaration of performa for students coming from the containment zones or who show flu-like symptoms.

Students are suggested to keep checking the official website of the KTU, ktu.edu.in, for latest updates on the examination and other related information.