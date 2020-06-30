University Grants Commission (UGC) is expected to be releasing new guidelines for the university and college examinations tomorrow, July 1. This information is based on another report where the UP government has said that they will decide on university exams in the state on July 2 based on the UGC guidelines to be issued on July 1.

The Commission had released an initial set of guidelines in the month of May in which it had asked universities and colleges to conduct examinations only for the final year or final semester students and to promote the remaining students based on past performance.

MHRD had formed another committee to give a revised set of guidelines based on the current COVID-19 situation. Moreover, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabuddhe had reportedly said last week that a revised guidelines will be released keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in various states.

He also said that these guidelines will be made after consulting various professional bodies like AICTE, Bar Council of India, Architecture Council, Pharmacy Council, among others.

Times of India had earlier reported that a decision to scrap the final year exam has already been reached by the UGC committee and a formal notice for the same will be issued soon. It should be noted that the information has not yet been confirmed independently and students should wait for an official announcement.

At least four states - Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana - have taken a decision to cancel the university and college exams in their state including the final year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students have flooded the social media requesting the government to cancel all the exams or to postpone them.