The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the Madhyamik or 10th class results on July 3, 2020. The TBSE Madhyamik results will be released on the board’s official website - tbse.in - at 9:00 am. Students who have given the exam will be able to check their results using their roll numbers. The board is also providing the option to check TBSE 10th results through SMS, reports NDTV.

TBSE 2020 10th result: List of websites

Tripura board students will be able to check their result on the following websites:



www.tbse.in

www.tripura.nic.in

www.tripurainfo.com

www.tripuraresults.nic.in

www.tripurachronicle.in

TBSE 2020 10th result on SMS



The Tripura Madhyamik or 10th class results will also be available through SMS. Students will be able to get their results by sending an SMS to 7738299899 - TBSE10 (space) Registration Number Roll Number (there should be no space between registration number and roll number), adds the NDTV report.

The TBSE had earlier also released the details of school-wise certificate and mark sheet distribution on their official website.

Last year, the board had released the Tripura 10th class results on June 8. This year the board exam results across India have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the country-wide lockdown announced to contain its spread.

The lockdown and rising cases of Covid-19 also interfered with the exam schedule for many boards. After postponement of the exams, boards like CBSE and CICSE decided to cancel the exams and announce results based on internal assessment and similar schemes.