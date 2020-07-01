Odisha government has cancelled the 12th class examination for the remaining subjects, according to Times of India. The report says that the School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash, announced the decision and said that exams for all streams - Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational education - have been cancelled for the remaining subjects.

The report said that the marks for the remaining subjects will be given based on the marks received in subjects already conducted. The evaluation process will be completed soon and the result will be declared in the month of July.

For students who have appeared in more than three subjects, their marks in best of three subjects will be considered for the pending papers. For students who have appeared in three subjects, their highest marks in two subjects will be considered for the remaining papers, adds the report.

The exam for the Odisha 12th class was scheduled to be conducted in the month of March; however, subjects scheduled to be conducted after March 23 had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Since the situation of COVID-19 is still not stable, the government has decided to cancel the remaining paper.

Odisha Council of High Secondary Education (CHSE) had declared the 12th Science stream result in 2019 on June 3 and Commerce and Arts result on June 21. The students of 12th science stream had managed to score a pass percentage of 72.33%, Arts students had scored a pass percentage of 65.89%, and Commerce students managed 70.26%.