University Grants Commission (UGC) has not conveyed its decision on the conduct of final year examination. Thus, the decision from Uttar Pradesh government on university and college examination which was expected to be released today is now doubtful. The government can either go ahead and make a decision on its own without waiting for the guidelines or can postpone the decision and wait for the guidelines.

Uttar Pradesh government on Monday had said that the decision on university and college exams for final year and final semester will be taken on July 2 based on the UGC guidelines expected to be released on July 1. Since the UGC has not clarified anything on the topic yet, it is now to be seen whether the state government will go ahead and decide on its own.

Among other universities in the state, Lucknow University is slated to begin its exams on July 7. However, students have been protesting and requesting the university to postpone the exams due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state and in the country.

HRD Ministry is also expected to reveal details regarding the JEE Main and NEET UG 2020 examinations scheduled to be conducted in the month of July. The admit card for the JEE Main needs to be issued soon if the ministry decides to go ahead with the exam in July.

Last week HRD Minister had informed that the UGC will be releasing a revised set of guidelines for the final year/final semester examinations based on the current COVID-19 situation prevalent across the country. This time the committee will rope in stakeholders from various professional bodies to make the decision.

UGC had released a set of guidelines in May in which it had asked universities to cancel all the intermediate examinations and to conduct the final year exams only. The intermediate students were suggested to be promoted based on past performance and internal assessments.

At least four states - Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana - have taken a decision to cancel the university and college exams in their state including the final year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students have been requesting the HRD Minister through social media to cancel all the exams or to postpone them.