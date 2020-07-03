National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has once again postponed the 10th and 12th March-April examination. In a notification issued on its official website, the institute said that the new timetable will be issued in the near future.

This is the second time the exam has been postponed. The exam was scheduled for March-April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The exam then was scheduled to begin on July 17 and once again it has been postponed.

Students are requested to keep checking the official website, nios.ac.in or sdmis.nios.ac.in for further updates regarding the exam.

Here is the direct link to access the NIOS exam postponement notification.