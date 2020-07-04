12.07 pm: A total number of 560,474 students have passed the exam this year out of a total 901,427 students who had registered to appear.

12.06 pm: Girls have managed to score a pass percentage 65.87% and have outdone the boys who have secured a pass percentage of 60.09%.

12.05 pm: The pass percentage this year was 62.84%. This is an improvement of around 1.5 percentage point compared to 2019.

12.03 pm: A total number of 15 students grabbed the top spot with 100% result this year. The merit list is available in this link.

12.02 pm: The students must enter their Roll Number and Application Number and click on ‘Submit’ to check the result.

12.01 pm: MPBSE has declared the result. Here is the direct link to check the result.

11.58 am: The result is now expected at any moment.

11.50 am: The 12th exam scheduled for March was also postponed. All the remaining subjects was conducted in the month of June.

11.33 am: The result now is expected in less than 30 minutes. Students should be ready with their hall ticket to check the result once it is declared.

11.25 am: The result can also be accessed on third party website, examresults.net.

11.24 am: The official result website currently states, “HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2020 - Will be declared on 04/07/2020 at 12:00 Noon”.

11.23 am: This year the board had scheduled to conduct the exam in March but a few subjects were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. These subjects were later cancelled and the results will be declared based on the exam that were conducted.

11.22 am: In 2019, the board had declared the 10th and 12th class result together on May 15. The class 12th students scored a pass percentage of 72.37%. Meanwhile, class 10th students managed to gain a pass percentage of 61.32%.

11.14 am: The results will be available on the official websites of MPBSE, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

11.13 am: MPBSE is expected to be declaring the 10th class result today at around 12.00 noon.