MP 10th board exam result declared mpresults.nic.in: Live Update
Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 65.97%
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the 2020 10th board examination result today, July 4. The result was declared exactly at 12.00 noon.
The MPBSE 10th result can be accessed on MPBSE’s official websites, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.
The pass percentage this year was 62.84%. This is an improvement of around 1.5 percentage point compared to 2019. In 2019, the pass percentage was 61.32%.
Girls have managed to score a pass percentage of 65.87% and have outdone the boys who have secured a pass percentage of 60.09%. A total number of 560,474 students have passed the exam this year out of a total 901,427 students who had registered to appear.
How to access the 2020 MPBSE 10th class result:
- Visit the MP Board results website.
- Click on the 10th class result link once it is active.
- Enter the Roll Number and Application Number and click on ‘Submit’.
- The result will be displayed which can be printed out.
Live updates
12.03 pm: A total number of 15 students grabbed the top spot with 100% result this year. The merit list is available in this link.
12.02 pm: The students must enter their Roll Number and Application Number and click on ‘Submit’ to check the result.
12.01 pm: MPBSE has declared the result. Here is the direct link to check the result.
11.50 am: The 12th exam scheduled for March was also postponed. All the remaining subjects was conducted in the month of June.
11.25 am: The result can also be accessed on third party website, examresults.net.
11.23 am: This year the board had scheduled to conduct the exam in March but a few subjects were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. These subjects were later cancelled and the results will be declared based on the exam that were conducted.
11.22 am: In 2019, the board had declared the 10th and 12th class result together on May 15. The class 12th students scored a pass percentage of 72.37%. Meanwhile, class 10th students managed to gain a pass percentage of 61.32%.
11.14 am: The results will be available on the official websites of MPBSE, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.
