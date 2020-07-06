Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has rescheduled th UPSEE 2020 exam date. The exam now will be conducted on September 20 instead of August 2. The decision has been taken due to the COVID-19 situation across the country.

The information was released in a notification released by the university. Candidates are requested to keep checking the UPSEE official website, upsee.nic.in, for any further updates regarding the examination.

Here is the direct link to access the UPSEE 2020 postponement notification.

Due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, UPSEE 2020 exam has already been postponed twice. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on May 10 which was postponed for August 2. Now the exam will be held in September.

The entrance test conducted every year for admissions to the first year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA (Integrated). There is provision for lateral entry to 2nd Year of BTech/ BPharm/ MCA as well via this test conducted for all the colleges and universities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh is the fifth most affected state in terms of COVID-19 cases with more than 27,500 confirmed cases and 770 plus deaths recorded. The nationwide figure has reached 6.98 lakh yesterday and surpassed the figures from Russia to become the third most affected nation after USA and Brazil.