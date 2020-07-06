Rajasthan government has decided to cancel all its university and college exams this year amid the COVID-19 situation, reports Indianexpress.com. This includes all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses in universities, colleges, and technical educational institutions.

The report says that the decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday. It was decided in the meeting that all students will be promoted without any examination.

With regard to the criteria of promotion, the report added that a decision will be taken based on the UGC guidelines which is expected to be issued soon, according to Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg.

Last week, University of Rajasthan had released the timetable for its UG and PG examination scheduled to begin from July 15. With this decision, it seems that the exam is cancelled but a confirmation is still awaited from the university.

UGC is preparing a set of revised guidelines to be issued on whether universities should go ahead and conduct the final year/final semester examinations or to promote students based on past performance. A panel has been formed which is expected to submit its recommendations in the next few days.

Rajasthan gets added to the list of states who have decided to cancel the university exams. Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab have already announced the cancellation of exams in universities and colleges in their state.