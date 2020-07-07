Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there will be no change in the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2020 entrance examination schedule. The exams have been scheduled to be held on July 16, 2020. The chief minister said a meeting explored the viability regarding the exams being held on the date scheduled and it was decided that there will be no changes, reports NDTV.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the KEAM exams, which were to be held on April 20 and 21, had to be rescheduled to July 16. Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) is in charge of conducting the KEAM exams.

KEAM’s paper 1 - Physics and Chemistry - will be held in the morning session and paper 2 - Mathematics - will take place in the afternoon session. In June, candidates who had applied for admission to the Kerala Engineering and Pharmacy courses for the 2020-21 year, through the official CEE website, were allowed to change their exam centres from June 20 to 27.

Candidates who had chosen their exam centres outside Kerala in Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai were allowed to either interchange these venues or select centres within the state, adds the NDTV report.

In a similar way, the candidates who had already chosen exam centres in Kerala were also allowed to change their venues to outside the state. Although changes in exam centres within Kerala among different districts were not allowed.