The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has activated the link for applicants of the 2020 Civil Services Preliminary exam and Indian Forest Services to change their exam centre. The link was activated on July 7 on upsconline.nic.in.

This is the first time the UPSC is giving this option after many students had requested them to change their centres due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

How to change the UPSC 2020 Civil Service exam centre:

1. Go to upsconline.nic.in

2. Click on link to change the exam centre

3. Read and follow the instructions as given

4. Enter registration ID and follow the steps mentioned

The option to change the exam centre for the Civil Services and IFS 2020 preliminary exam participants was to be activated in two phases. The first phase will be active from July 7 until 13 and the second phase will be activated from July 20 to 24.

Both the exams are scheduled to be conducted on October 4, 2020 based on the revised calendar issued by the UPSC on June 5. The Commission had informed on July 1 that request to change of centre will be considered on first-come-first-serve basis and once the capacity for a centre is reached, the same will be frozen.

Moreover, the candidates will also get another chance to withdraw their applications from the Civil Services and IFS examinations. The link to withdraw the applications will be active from August 1 to 6.

UPSC conducts the Civil Services examination for various positions including Indian police service (IPS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS), and Indian Revenue Services (IRS) among others.