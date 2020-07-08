The Delhi University (DU) final year examination has been postponed till August 2020. The DU told the Delhi High Court that it has decided to postpone its final year exams which were scheduled to begin from July 10, 2020. The University Counsel told the HC that the final year exams are postponed till August, reports NDTV.

The University said it will keep the exams after August 15 in a submission before Justice Pratibha M Singh. The hearing was held via a video conference where Justice Singh expressed displeasure over the DU’s decision.

She said, “just see how you are playing the lives of children. You were not fair with the court about your preparedness for holding the online examinations. You are saying you are ready but the minutes of your meeting shows the contrary.”

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by some final year DU students who were seeking quashing and withdrawal of the notifications of May 14, May 30 and June 27 on online examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students. This included the School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women Education Board, the NDTV report adds.

The petitioners also wanted direction to a different evaluation process based on last years’ or semesters’ results in a way similar to the method adopted by the University to promote first and second year students.

The University’s decision comes one day after the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines which allowed universities to conduct final semester examinations in offline, online, or blended (online + offline) mode.

DU had scheduled the final semester exams from July 1 but after protest from several students, they were rescheduled to begin from July 10.

Meanwhile, students who were to appear in the final year exams faced difficulty while giving the mock exams online - a new facility introduced by the DU. This was to help students become acquainted with the Online Open Book Examination format.

Students, however, reported technical issues in downloading the question papers and uploading their answers.