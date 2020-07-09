8.48 am: This year the results were delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed throughout the country.

8.47 am: The result in 2019 was declared on May 8. The students of science stream had scored a pass percentage of 73.80% and commerce stream students scored 79.24%. East Khasi Hills topped the district charts in both the streams with 83.51% in commerce and 80.6% in science.

8.42 am: All students should check the official website, mbose.in, to check the result.

8.41 am: The result for Commerce, Science, and Vocational streams will be available today. The Arts stream result will be declared in the near future.

8.40 am: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will be declaring the 12th HSSLC result for some streams today, July 9.