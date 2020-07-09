MBOSE 12th result: Meghalaya HSSLC Science, Commerce, Vocational result coming out today on mbose.in
The official website already has an inactivated link to check the result and it says the result is being declared today.
Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will be declaring the HSSLC or 12th Science, Commerce, and Vocational examination result today, July 9. All the students who had appeared for the 12th board exam from the state can check the result once it is declared on the official website, mbose.in.
The Arts stream result will not be declared today and students will have to wait a few more days to get the Arts stream result. The result is also expected to be available on some third party websites like, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.
Live updates
8.48 am: This year the results were delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed throughout the country.
8.47 am: The result in 2019 was declared on May 8. The students of science stream had scored a pass percentage of 73.80% and commerce stream students scored 79.24%. East Khasi Hills topped the district charts in both the streams with 83.51% in commerce and 80.6% in science.
8.42 am: All students should check the official website, mbose.in, to check the result.
8.41 am: The result for Commerce, Science, and Vocational streams will be available today. The Arts stream result will be declared in the near future.
8.40 am: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will be declaring the 12th HSSLC result for some streams today, July 9.