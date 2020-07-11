National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled the 10th and 12th March-April examination all together. Earlier the exams had been postponed for July-August which were postponed once again due to the COVID-19 situation. Now the exam has been cancelled fully.

In a notification released by the institute, the students will be assessed based on their pass performance which has been done in accordance with the recommendations of Result Committee. The students will have an option to appear for the next scheduled exam or on-demand exam to improve their scores.

The notification said students with past performance in four subjects will be awarded marks which will be the average of the best three performed subjects as theory performance. The details of the same can be accessed in the notification available in this direct link.

The notification added, “For all learners who were to appear for the first time and their Tutor Marked Assignment (TMA) and/or practical marks are available, their performance will be calculated based on the basis of available TMA and/or practical marks.”

Here is the direct link to access the NIOS exam cancellation notification.