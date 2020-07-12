Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is finally expected to declare the 10th and 12th board examination result for this year in the coming week. It is to be seen if the results for both the classes will come out together or on separate days; however, the board had assured the Supreme Court in June that the result will be declared by July 15.

Once the result is declared, the students can check the result on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in. Students can access their mark sheet, once they are made available, through Digilocker App. Students are urged to download the app and register on it to access the mark sheet.

This year CBSE examination process was disrupted mostly by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The exams were scheduled to be conducted in the months of February and March; however, all the exams scheduled after March 18 had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Moreover, several subjects had to be postponed in Northeast Delhi in February month as the region experienced violent riots.

With the worsening situation of COVID-19 in April, the board had decided to conduct the exams only for the remaining important subjects, details of which were released later. Only 29 subjects were slated to be conducted when the situation of the pandemic was deemed to be conducive for the exam.

In the month of May, the Union Ministry of HRD said that the CBSE exams will be conducted in the month of July and the schedule was released later wherein the exams were slated to be conducted for all the remaining subjects from July 1 to July 15.

The situation around the pandemic remained a threat throughout the month of June which prompted several parents to file a petition in Supreme Court for the board to cancel the exams and to mark the students based on the internal assessment.

CBSE after consulting all the stakeholders and experts informed the Court that the July exam for both the 10th and 12th class exams have been cancelled and students will be assessed based on the subjects already conducted and internal assessment for the remaining subjects.

Students who would want to appear for the remaining subjects for the 12th class will be given a chance to appear for the exam whenever the board deems it safe to conduct them. The board had also assured the court that the result for both the exams will be released around mid-July

Several university, college, school, board exams, common entrance exams and competitive exams schedule have been disrupted due to the pandemic. JEE Main which was scheduled for April is scheduled to be conducted in September and NEET scheduled for May will also be conducted in September.

The intermediate exams in colleges and universities have been cancelled and UGC guidelines have said that the final year exams will be conducted before September 30. Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana have announced the cancellation of all the exams including the fail year in universities and colleges in the state.