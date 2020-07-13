The Department of Pre-University, Karnataka, will be declaring the Pre-University Certificate II or 2nd PUC examination result tomorrow, July 14, according to Indianexpress.com. The result will be declared at around 11.30 pm, adds the report, on the official websites, karresutls.nic.in and kseeb.nic.in.

The PUC examination schedule was initially scheduled to be conducted in March and April but the schedule was disrupted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The exam was held in the month of June and now the results will be released.

Last week the State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had said that the result can be expected around July but it seems that the result will be coming out at least a week before that date. More than 5.5 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year.

In 2019, the result for the 2nd PUC was declared on April 15, 2019. The students that year had managed to score a pass percentage of 61.73%. Udipi topped the list of districts pass percentage wise.

How to check 2020 Karnataka PUC result: