KSEEB 2020 results: Karnataka PUC 2nd result to be declared today: LIVE UPDATES
The result is expected to be declared at 11.30 am and will be released on various official websites.
The Department of Pre-University, Karnataka, will be declaring the Pre-University Certificate II or 2nd PUC examination result today, July 14. The result will be declared at around 11.30 pm, according to reports, and will be available on the official websites, karresults.nic.in and kseeb.nic.in.
The official result website has already been updated with the information that the result will be announced today; however, no specific timing has been mentioned.
How to check 2020 Karnataka PUC result:
- Visit the Karnataka PUC result website.
- Click on the link to access the 2020 PUC result.
- Enter the registration number and submit.
- The individual result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.
Live updates
11.46 am: The result has been announced. Here is the direct link.
11.23 am: This is how students can check the result once they are declared:
How to check 2020 Karnataka PUC result:
- Visit the Karnataka PUC result website.
- Click on the link to access the 2020 PUC result.
- Enter the registration number and submit.
- The individual result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.
11.19 am: If various reports are to be believed, the result can be expected to come out in around 10 minutes.
11.10 am: In 2019, the 2nd PUC result was declared on April 15, 2019 and the pass percentage was 61.73%. Udupi topped district charts with highest pass percentage.
11.02 am: The result can be accessed on the official website, karresults.nic.in and kseeb.nic.in.
11.01 am: The official website has already been updated with the information that the result will be announced today, although no timing has been mentioned.
11.00 am: The result is expected to be declared at around 11.30 am, according to reports.
10.57 am: KSEE PUC results are expected to be declared today. Students should be ready with their hall tickets to check the result.