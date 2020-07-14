Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) is expected to declare the results for HSSLC or Class 12th exam result for 2020 on its website - mbse.edu.in today, according to Times of India. Students who appeared for the Mizoram HSSLC exam can check their results from the official website, mbse.edu.in.

Students can also check the result from third-party websites like indiaresults.com. Students will have to use their roll number and registration number in order to view their HSSLC results.

In 2019, the results were declared on May 14 in which the students had scored a pass percentage of 68.33%. This year the examinations for few subjects were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown which was conducted in July.

How to check Mizoram HSSLC class 12th results 2020