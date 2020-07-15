West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be declaring the 10th or Madhyamik examination result for the year 2020 today, July 15. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result, once it is declared, on the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

Chief Minister Mamta Bannerjee had announced yesterday that the Madhyamik result will be coming out today and the 12th result will be declared on July 17.

WBBSE had declared the 10th or Madhyamik exam result in 2019 on May 21 and the students had scored a pass percentage of 86.07%. This year the result has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. The exam and evaluation schedule had been disrupted due to the pandemic.

How to check WB 10th and 12th results: