10.16 am: The board is expected to not release the merit list this year. The board had not released the merit list for 12th board exam.

10.07 am: The board has introduced grading system for the 10th class in order to reduce pressure on the students. The students will be provided grades instead of marks this year.

9.44 am: The 12th result was declared two days ago on Monday in which the students had scored a pass percentage of 88.7%.

9.15 am: These exams for 10th class were cancelled later due to the ongoing pandemic situation. The students will be evaluated on exams that were conducted and for remaining subjects, internal assessment will be used to grade the students.

9.12 am: This year the exams were to be conducted in February and March months but all the exams schedule after March 18 had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

8.51 am: Students should be ready with their hall tickets to check the result once it is declared.

8.50 am: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had confirmed on Tuesday that the 10th result will be declared today. He had tweeted, “My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.”

8.44 am: All students who had appeared for the 10th board exam from the CBSE schools can check the result on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

8.43 am: CBSE will declare the 10th result for the year 2020 today.