University Grants Commission (UGC) reiterated on Tuesday that universities will have to conduct the final year/final semester examination. The mode of examination is flexible but the exam itself is not optional, said UGC, according to various reports.

As reported earlier, at least six states have already requested the MHRD to reconsider its decision for universities to conduct the final year examination amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation. More states including West Bengal are expected to raise a request to the centre. Indianexpress.com reports that Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has agreed to raise the matter with the centre.

Apart from that, various students unions have asked the cancellation of the final year exam and come up with an alternate mode of evaluation. Various universities have also said that it will be difficult to conduct the exam without compromising on the safety of students.

The Centre had said, according to a previous report, that the it is important that the final year students be evaluated via an exam for the long-term interest of the students. An official of MHRD also reiterated that the UGC guidelines to conduct the final year exams are mandatory to all universities and will take precedence over the state’s decision to cancel the exams.

University Grants Commission (UGC) on July 6 had asked the universities to conduct the final year examinations before September 31. It was highly anticipated that the guidelines issued by the Commission will give scope for states to cancel the exams if deemed necessary; however, the guidelines failed to provide any such leeway.

Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana have announced the cancellation of all the exams including the final year in universities and colleges in the state. With the UGC recommendations in logger-heads with the decision, students and parents have been worried about the situation and are requesting clarity around it.