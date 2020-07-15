Kerala DHSE 12th result declared at keralaresults.nic.in; get direct link to check the result: Live
The result was announced by the state’s education minister at around 2.00 pm.
Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has declared the state’s 12th or Plus Two examination result today at around 2.00 pm. The result was declared by the state’s Education Minister C. Raveendranath
DHSE Plus Two results can be accessed at various official websites, keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. The VHSE result has also been declared which is available on the website.
The Plus Two students have scored a pass percentage of 85.13%, reports NDTV, which is around 1.7 percentage points higher compared to 2019. Girls have scored 15 percentage points more than boys with a pass percentage of 92.29% compared to boys who just managed 77.22%.
Ernakulum topped the district chart with 89.2% students passing the exam. Kasaragod is at the bottom of the list with 76.68% students passing the exam. The pass percentage in various streams, according to NDTV, is 77.76% in Humanities, 84.52% in Commerce, 89.95% in Technical and 98.75% in Arts (Kalamandalam).
How to check Kerala Plus Two DHSE 2020 results online (once declared):
- Visit the official results website: keralaresults.nic.in
- Click on the link of DHSE result 2020 or VHSE result 2020, whichever is relevant.
- Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit.
- Students will be able to see and download their results.
Live updates
2.52 pm: Here is the direct link to check the result.
2.49 pm: TOI reports that the pass percentage for boys this year was almost 15 percentage points lower than girls. Girls scored a pass percentage of 92.29%, whereas boys just about managed to get 77.22%.
2.21 pm: The pass percentage for the VHSE 2020 exam is 76.06%, reports Times of India.
2.19 pm: Ernakulum topped the district chart with 89.2% students passing the exam. Kasaragod is at the bottom of the list with 76.68% students passing the exam.
2.15 pm: The pass percentage in various streams, according to NDTV, is 77.76% in Humanities, 84.52% in Commerce, 89.95% in Technical and 98.75% in Arts (Kalamandalam).
2.10 pm: The pass percentage has improved by around 1.7 percentage points compared to 2019./
2.09 pm: The Plus Two students have scored a pass percentage of 85.13%, reports NDTV.
2.06 pm: The VHSE result has also been announced along with the DHSE.
2.05 pm: The result has been announced, reports Times of India. The link will be activated soon.
2.04 pm: Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath to declare the result soon, according to various reports.
1.49 pm: This year the exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but a few subjects had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The exams for these subjects were held in May month.
1.47 pm: In 2019, the Plus Two results were declared on May 8 and students had scored a pass percentage of 83.44%
1.46 pm: Students should be ready with their hall tickets to check the result one it is declared.
1.43 pm: The result will be declared on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
1.42 pm: Kerala DHSE is expected to declare the 12th or Plus Two examination result for 2020 at around 2.00 pm.