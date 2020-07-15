2.52 pm: Here is the direct link to check the result.

http://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/hse/index.html

2.49 pm: TOI reports that the pass percentage for boys this year was almost 15 percentage points lower than girls. Girls scored a pass percentage of 92.29%, whereas boys just about managed to get 77.22%.

2.21 pm: The pass percentage for the VHSE 2020 exam is 76.06%, reports Times of India.

2.19 pm: Ernakulum topped the district chart with 89.2% students passing the exam. Kasaragod is at the bottom of the list with 76.68% students passing the exam.

2.16 pm: The result link has not been activated yet on the official website.

2.15 pm: The pass percentage in various streams, according to NDTV, is 77.76% in Humanities, 84.52% in Commerce, 89.95% in Technical and 98.75% in Arts (Kalamandalam).

2.10 pm: The pass percentage has improved by around 1.7 percentage points compared to 2019./

2.09 pm: The Plus Two students have scored a pass percentage of 85.13%, reports NDTV.

2.06 pm: The VHSE result has also been announced along with the DHSE.

2.05 pm: The result has been announced, reports Times of India. The link will be activated soon.

2.04 pm: Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath to declare the result soon, according to various reports.

1.56 pm: The result is expected to be declared any moment now.

1.49 pm: This year the exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but a few subjects had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The exams for these subjects were held in May month.

1.47 pm: In 2019, the Plus Two results were declared on May 8 and students had scored a pass percentage of 83.44%

1.46 pm: Students should be ready with their hall tickets to check the result one it is declared.

1.43 pm: The result will be declared on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

1.42 pm: Kerala DHSE is expected to declare the 12th or Plus Two examination result for 2020 at around 2.00 pm.